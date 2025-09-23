Core Urban City area to be transformed into a ‘Global City’: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the “Telangana Rising Core Urban City Area” will be developed as a replica of ‘Global City’ with state of the art facilities. Education, Medical, road network, Public Health and Sanitation, which are being considered as parameters for human living standards, will be accorded top priority in the development of the Core Urban City area, the Chief Minister said.

Observing that lakhs of families are migrating to the greater Hyderabad city from different parts of the state as well as from different states, the CM said that the action plan should be prepared with the aim of providing all necessary infrastructure facilities required for the growing population in line with world-class standards.

Proposals for the development of the Telangana Rising Core Urban Area were discussed at a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

As part of the development of the core urban city, the chief minister suggested to introduce reforms in providing basic education to all first. All government primary schools, high schools and colleges in GHMC, corporations and municipalities should be identified and provide quality education from nursery Intermediate. Breakfast, lunch and snacks should be provided to children in the school and transport should also be provided on behalf of the government to reduce fee burden on poor and middle-class parents. The CM ordered the Education Department to immediately prepare and implement this plan.

Reviewing the medical facilities in the core urban region, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the healthcare of the people. The CM ordered the GHMC and Municipal officials to work hard for a clean city of Hyderabad and warned of action if neglected in garbage collection. Not a single government office in the core urban city is allowed to be in rented buildings, and each office should have its own building. A digital land database system should be implemented to save unused government lands from encroachments.

In the wake of increasing traffic problems, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to conduct a study of traffic management in the city to avoid traffic problems for hours. A sophisticated signaling system should be set up to control traffic effectively. All the junctions in the city will be connected to the command control center, the CM said ordering the police department to immediately implement a plan to overcome traffic problems with the help of Google. The implementation of drone policing for traffic control and purchase of drones was discussed in the meeting.

The CM said that the drones should be used to regulate traffic in crowded areas. If it rains in the city, traffic will stop for hours, and water harvesting wells should be built at junctions to prevent water logging. The CM shared his views on using of robots and mechanical equipment for cleaning drainage and manholes. The officials were ordered the development of the Amberpet cemetery in the Musi catchment area with modern facilities on the lines of the Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam.

The proposal to beautify Necklace Road, Indira Park, and Sanjeevaiah Park areas around Hussain Sagar and the development of Hussain Sagar 2.0 with all the features as a world-class tourist center was reviewed in the meeting.

Sky walk, cycle track, multi-level parking, and other structures which will attract tourists will be taken up under the project. Special vending zones will be set up for street vendors in the core urban region.