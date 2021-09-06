Corona is under control in Telangana: KTR

Coronavirus is under control in the state, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao. The minister on Monday inaugurated seven ambulances and an oxygen plant donated by the Tech Mahindra organisation to St. Theresa's hospital in Sanathnagar.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Mahindra group has not confined to a single industry and is striving ahead in all the sectors. He also reminded that the Tech Mahindra University was also set up in Hyderabad.



He said that he felt elated to receive ambulances and oxygen plant from the Mahindra group. The minister also suggested the representatives of the group to participate in as many social activities as possible in the future.

IT & Industries Minister @KTRTRS formally inaugurated the oxygen plant donated by @tech_mahindra at St Theresa Hospital in Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad. @tech_mahindra MD & CEO @C_P_Gurnani & Prl. Secy @jayesh_ranjan were present. pic.twitter.com/0XWo9GDNlf — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 6, 2021



