Coronavirus positive cases in Telangana nears 2 lakh-mark

Coronavirus in Telangana: With the fresh 1,718 coronavirus positive cases registered until 8 pm on Friday, the total number of cases in Telangana touched 1,97,327 which is close to the two-lakh mark.

As many as eight persons succumbed to the virus in a single day pushing the death toll to 1,67,846. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 1,67,846 with the recovery of 2,002 persons in the last 24 hours.

So far, the total number of samples tested in the state is 31,53,626 i.e, 84,729 tests per million population. On Friday, 49,084 tests were conducted out of which the results of 1,718 persons turned positive and the reports of 994 are awaited.

The positive cases registered across Telangana include 285 from GHMC, 129 from Rangareddy, 115 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 105 from Karimnagar, 103 from Nalgonda, 79 from Khammam, 76 from Siddipet, 58 from Nizamabad, 56 from Warangal Urban, 55 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 52 from each Sircilla and Mahabubabad, 42 from Sangareddy, 39 from Kamareddy, 37 from Yadadri Bhongir, 33 from Jagtial, 32 from Mahaboobnagar, 28 from Wanaparthy, 25 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 24 from Jangaon, 21 from Warangal Rural, 20 from Gadwal, 19 each from Bhupalpally and Medak, 18 from Nirmal, 15 from Adilabad, 12 from Narayanpet.