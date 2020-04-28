Corona under control in Nalgonda district: Minister Jagadish

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that coronavirus is under control in the erstwhile Nalgonda district due to the special measures taken up by the district administration.

Discussing coronavirus status, paddy purchasing, sweet lime procurement and other issues with the officials at a meeting here at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister said not a single case was reported in Suryapet district during the last six days and the district is coming back to normalcy.

Informing that the erstwhile Nalgonda district set record with bumper yields during Rabi season in the State, he said paddy procurement is going on smoothly without any problems.

Special attention was being paid on transportation and gunny bags in the interest of farmers. All precautionary measures have been taken at all paddy procurement centres in view of the unseasonal rains, he said.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Additional Collector V Chandrashekar, MLAs Kancharla Bhoopal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, N Bhaskar Rao, Ravindra Kumar, G Kishore and others were present at the meeting.