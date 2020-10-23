Corona update: 1,421 positive cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,421 coronavirus positive cases and six new deaths in the state taking the death toll to 1,298 while the total number of confirmed cases is 2,29,001.

As many as 1,221 persons were recovered from the virus pushing the count to 2,07,326. At present, there are 20,337 active cases out of which 17,214 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 38,484 samples were tested including 16,933 on primary contacts and 4,618 on secondary contacts. The results of 1,421 came positive while the reports of 877 are pending.

The positive cases reported include 249 from GHMC, 111 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 97 from Rangareddy, 89 from Khammam, 86 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 79 from Nalgonda, 75 from Karimnagar, 57 from Siddipet, 52 from Warangal Urban, 36 from Jagtial, 35 from Kamareddy, 33 from Nizamabad, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 31 from Suryapet, 28 each from Mulugu and Mahabubabad, 26 from Sangareddy, 25 from Sircilla, 24 each from Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar and Yadadri Bhongir, 23 from Warangal Rural, 21 from Jangaon, 14 from Adilabad, 13 each from Jogulambad Gadwal, Narayanpet and Mancherial, 12 from Vikarabad, 9 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 6 from Nirmal.