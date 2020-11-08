Corona update: 1,440 new cases, 5 new deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,440 coronavirus fresh cases and five new deaths until 8 pm on Saturday. The cumulative number of cases in the state went up to 2,50,331 while the death toll touched 1,377. Meanwhile, the total recovered cases reached 2,29,064 with the recovery of 1,481 cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 19,890 persons undergoing coronavirus treatment out of which 17,135 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 42,673 samples were tested including 18,776 on primary contacts and 5,120 on secondary contacts. Of the tests, the results of 1,440 samples came positive while the reports of 499 are pending.

The positive cases reported across the state include 278 from GHMC, 133 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 112 from Rangareddy, 97 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 91 from Khammam, 70 from Nalgonda, 68 from Karimnagar, 48 from Suryapet, 42 from Siddipet, 39 from Warangal Urban, 31 from Mancherial, 29 from Kamareddy, 28 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Peddapalli and Nagarkurnool, 27 each from Jagtial and Mulugu, 25 from Nizamabad, 23 from Warangal Rural, 21 from Nirmal, 19 from Mahabubnagar, 18 from Wanaparthy, 17 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak, 16 from Mahabubabad, 14 from Jangaon, 13 from Adilabad, 10 each from Vikarabad and Komarambheem Asifabad, 9 from Jogulamba Gadwal and 4 cases each from Narayanpet.