Corona update: 1456 new cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,456 fresh coronavirus positive cases taking the overall tally to 2,27,500 while the death toll touched 1,292 with five new persons dying of the virus. Meanwhile, with 1,717 recoveries, the recovery count went up to 2,06,105. Currently, there are 20,183 active cases out of which 16,977 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 38,565 samples tested including 16,968 on primary contacts and 4,627 on secondary contacts. While the reports of 1,456 cases came positive, the results of 1,110 are pending.

The positive cases reported include 254 from GHMC, 98 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, 92 from Nalgonda, 89 from Khammam, 82 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 54 from Karimnagar, 47 from Siddipet, 43 from Sangareddy, 40 from Warangal Rural, 39 from Suryapet, 33 each from Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar, 31 each from Wanaparthy and Nizamabad, 30 each from Yadadri-Bhongir, Peddapalli and Kamareddy, 29 from Mulugu, 28 each from Rajanna Sircilla and Mancherial, 27 from Jagtial, 25 from Mahabubabad, 24 from Jangaon, 23 from Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, 22 each from Warangal Rural, Jogulamba Gadwal and Medak, 20 from Nirmal, 12 from Adilabad, 8 each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Vikarabad, 4 cases from Narayanpet.