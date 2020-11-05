Corona update: 1,539 new cases in Telangana, recovery rate goes up to 91.85 per cent

Coronavirus cases in Telangana went up to 2,45,602 with the record of 1,539 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and the death toll reached 1,362 with five new deaths due to the virus. As many as 978 persons recovered from the virus in a single pushing the count to 2,25,664.

There are around 18,656 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment, of which 15,864 are in home/institutional isolation. A total of 44,327 samples were tested between Tuesday and Wednesday including 19,503 on primary contacts and 5,319 on secondary contacts. So far, the cumulative number of tests in the state went up to 44,84,183.

Meanwhile, the positive cases reported from the state include 285 from GHMC, 123 from Rangareddy,102 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 86 from Karimnagar, 82 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 78 from Khammam, 69 from Nalgonda, 52 from Suryapet, 46 from Warangal Urban, 45 from Jagtial, 43 from Mahabubnagar, 40 from Sangareddy, 39 from Peddapalli, 38 from Siddipet, 37 from Nizamabad, 36 from Kamareddy, 33 each from Mancherial and Sircilla, 32 from Mulugu, 29 from Warangal Rural, 23 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Medak, 22 from Jangaon, 21 from Mahabubabad, 20 from Nirmal, 14 from Adilabad, 13 each from Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal, 12 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Vikarabad, 4 cases from Komarambheem Asifabad, one case from Narayanpet.