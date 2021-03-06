Corona update: 170 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana recorded 170 fresh positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Friday taking the overall tally to 2,99,742 and the death toll to 1,640. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,96,166 with the recovery of 196 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,936 active cases out of which 812 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 40,712 tests were conducted including 17,913 on primary contacts and 4,885 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 170 samples turned positive and the reports of 568 are awaited. So far, 89,24,007 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 28 from GHMC, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 14 from Rangareddy, 12 from Karimnagar, 8 each from Adilabad and Nalgonda, 7 each from Warangal Urban and Nizamabad, 6 from Siddipet, 5 each from Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Khammam, Mulugu, Warangal Rural, 2 each from Mahabubabad, Nirmal and Suryapet, one each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Nagarkurnool, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.