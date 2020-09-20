Corona update: 2,136 new positive cases, 2,192 recoveries in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday reported 2,136 new coronavirus positive cases and 2,192 recoveries. While the number of total confirmed cases reached 1,71,306, the number of recoveries touched 1,39,700. In the last 24 hours, eight persons succumbed to the virus totalling the fatalities to 1033.

At present, 30,573 people are undergoing coronavirus treatment out of which 24,019 are in home isolation.

Around 53,811 samples were tested by the government in a day out of which the results of 2,136 came positive and 1,185 are pending. So far, 24,88,220 tests have been conducted since the pandemic i.e, 67,020 tests per million population.

Meanwhile, the fresh coronavirus cases reported from GHMC (322), Rangareddy (182), Medchal-Malkajgiri (146), Karimnagar (132), Nalgonda (124), Siddipet (109), Khammam (90), Warangal Urban (90), Mahabubabad (72), Nizamabad (72), Sangareddy (65), Suryapet (61), Kamareddy (60), Sircilla (57), Bhadradri (51), Peddapalli (48), GHMC (42), Mahabubabad (38), Nagarkurnool (37), Jangaon (34), Vikarabad (29), Wanaparthy (29), Mahabubnagar (28), Medak (28), Jogulamba-Gadwal (27), Warangal Rurlal (24), Nirmal (24), Jayashankar Bhupalpally (21), Adilabad (20), Komarambheem Asifabad (16), Mulugu (15), Narayanpet (9).