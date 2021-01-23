Corona update: 221 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 221 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Friday pushing the total toll to 2,93,056 while the death toll to 1,588. In the last 24 hours, 431 persons were recovered from the virus taking the total recovery count to 2,87,899. At present, there are 3,569 active cases out of which 1,973 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, 30,005 tests were conducted including 13,202 on primary contacts and 499 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 221 samples turned positive and the reports of 499 are awaited. So far, 76,32,980 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 36 from GHMC, 17 from Karimnagar, 16 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 each from Warangal Urban and Sangareddy, 9 from Peddapalli and Jagtial, 8 each from Nizamabad and Mancherial, 7 each from Siddipet, 6 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool and Nirmal, 4 each from Suryapet, Vikarabad, Khammam, Medak and Adilabad, 3 each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Warangal Rural, 2 each from Jangaon, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad and Wanaparthy and zero cases from Narayanpet and Rajanna Sircilla.