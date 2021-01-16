Corona update: 249 fresh positive cases, 1 death in Telangana

Telangana registered 249 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Friday pushing the total tally to 2,91,367 while the death toll rose to 1,575. Meanwhile, the total recovery count touched 2,85,519 with 417 recoveries in a single day. At present, there are 4,273 active cases out of which 2,381 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, 28,953 tests were conducted including 12,739 on primary contacts and 3,474 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 249 came positive and the reports of 396 are still awaited. So far, 74,28,389 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 54 from GHMC, 18 from Warangal Urban, 17 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 each from Rangareddy and Karimnagar, 9 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Sangareddy, 8 each from Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet, 7 each from Adilabad and Nizamabad, 6 each Nirmal, 5 each from Jangaon, Jagtial and Suryapet, 4 each from Warangal Rural and Jogulamba Gadwal, 3 each from Kamareddy, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhongir, 2 each from Vikarabad and Mulugu, one each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet and zero cases from Medak and Wanaparthy.