Corona update: Telangana records 535 new cases, 3 deaths

Telangana recorded 535 fresh coronavirus positive and three new deaths until 8 pm on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 3,06,339 and the fatalities to 1,688. Meanwhile, the total number of recovery cases went up to 3,00,156 with the recovery of 278 persons in a single day. At present, there are 4,495 active cases out of which 1,979 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 57,942 tests were conducted of which 535 came positive and the reports of 1,143 are pending. So far, 1,00,19,096 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 154 from GHMC, 49 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 39 from Rangareddy, 32 from Nizamabad, 22 from Sangareddy, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 16 from Khammam, 15 each from Karimnagar and Jagtial, 11 each from Warangal Urban, Adilabad, Nalgonda, 9 each from Suryapet, Mancherial, 8 each from Kamareddy and Siddipet, 7 each from Wanaparthy, Rajanna Sircilla, Nagarkurnool, 6 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal Rural, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon and Komarambheem Asifabad, 4 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 3 from Mahabubabad, one each from Mulugu and Narayanpet.