Coronavirus cases in Telangana spike up to 154 with 27 fresh cases

With the 27 fresh cases that reported on Thursday, coronavirus positive cases spiked up to 154. However, the total active cases are 128 after the discharge of three patients.

The Telangana health department said that nine people died due to coronavirus. In the last two days, the health officials have collected the samples of 1061 persons and sent them for tests. The reports will arrive today and the government is expecting a huge number of positive cases.

Health minister Eatala Rajender directed the officials to make arrangements if numerous cases reported on Friday. He said that the government is trying to control the spread of coronavirus and then urged the people who returned from Delhi to call on 104 and get admitted to a hospital.

On Thursday, six people from Sangareddy tested positive and they were shifted to an isolation ward in Patancheru. One from Siddipet, one from Medak, six from Nalgonda, one from Suryapet tested positive for the virus.