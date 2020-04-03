Coronavirus cases jumped to 229 in Telangana
Highlights
75 fresh cases reported in Telangana taking the total count to 229
With 75 fresh cases, the total count of coronavirus positive patients touched to 229 on Friday, stated Telangana health department. The state also reported two deaths.
All the cases that reported on Friday are linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. People who returned from Markaz and their family members tested positive for coronavirus.
So far, 11 people died due to coronavirus in Telangana while 32 people have been discharged from the hospital for complete recovery.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story