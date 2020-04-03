Coronavirus cases jumped to 229 in Telangana

With 75 fresh cases, the total count of coronavirus positive patients touched to 229 on Friday, stated Telangana health department. The state also reported two deaths.

All the cases that reported on Friday are linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. People who returned from Markaz and their family members tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, 11 people died due to coronavirus in Telangana while 32 people have been discharged from the hospital for complete recovery.