Coronavirus: High alert in Mulugu

Mulugu: With two persons found to be positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), the Mulugu district administration has sounded a red alert on Friday.

District Collector S Krishna Aditya has said that there is nothing for the people to get panicked about the spread of coronavirus as the authorities have taken all necessary measures. "Barring the two persons, no other person in the district has shown any symptoms of Covid-19."

The district administration has set up five quarantine centres in the district. This apart, the Youth Training Centre in Jakaram and Minority Gurukula School in Devagiripatnam will also be turned into quarantine homes.

A district-level officer has been appointed as the nodal officer to each of these homes, the Collector said. He appealing to people to maintain social distance to keep the spread of Covid-19.

As many as 5,891 migrant workers have been identified in the district and were provided with food. The authorities have made arrangements to provide ration to people Pasra and Eturnagaram, the Collector said.