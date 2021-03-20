Mahbubnagar: 23 coronavirus positive cases in one day

Mahbubnagar: Covid-19 fear once again gripped the people of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district after about 23 people were infected with the deadly coronavirus on a single day. Of this 23 people, 17 were tested in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district and six school children of Jyothiba Phule BC Gurukul in Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district were tested positive on Friday.

In Jadcherla, the healthcare authorities tested as many as 332 suspects and found of that 17 persons among them were positive for Covid-19. It is learnt that five members of a family of Gunj Old Bazar in Badepally village, four persons of a family in Vijayanagar Colony and another three from Gandhi Trust Colony in Jadcherla were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Mahbubnagar district.

In Nagarkurnool district, as many as six persons from Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Gurukul at Uyyalawada were also tested positive. The school authorities conducted Covid tests for 44 students and six students were found to have contracted the deadly disease.

With the rise in number of Covid cases in schools, the education department authorities have become alert and issued orders to close the schools temporarily. They also directed to send all the infected students to be kept in quarantine and to provide treatment at their respective district healthcare centers.

In Pebbair BC Gurukul School, teaching and non-teaching staff also underwent coronavirus test. Among them, one person working as librarian was tested positive for Covid-19 while others were tested negative. The District Medical and Health officials of Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts have alerted education department to strictly follow Covid norms in schools. Every student, teaching and non-teaching staff were instructed to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitisers to clean hands regularly.