Coronavirus in Telangana: 2,511 new cases, 11 deaths in single day

As many as 2,511 coronavirus positive cases and 11 new deaths due to the virus have been reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours. With this, the total coronavirus confirmed cases have gone up to 1,38,395 and the deaths touched 877.

Meanwhile, 2,579 persons were recovered from the virus between Friday and Saturday taking the total recovery count to 1,04,603. At present, the number of active cases are 32,915 of which 25,729 are in home isolation. The recovery rate of Telangana was 75.5 per cent and the death rate is 0.63 per cent.



On Friday, the government conducted 62,132 tests across the state out of which, the results of 2,511 came positive and 3,145 are pending. In the tests conducted, 27,959 are primary contacts and 8,698 are secondary contacts.



Out of the total cases reported on Saturday, 305 were from GHMC, 184 from Rangareddy, 170 from Nalgonda, 150 from Karimnagar, 142 from Khammam, 134 from Medchal, 96 each from Suryapet and Warangal Urban, 93 each from Bhadradri and Nizamabad, 85 from Jagtial, 80 from Siddipet, 78 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 73 from Mancherial, 72 from Sircilla, 70 from Sangareddy, 65 from Peddapalli, 60 from Kamareddy, 58 from Mahabubabad and remaining from other districts.

