Coronavirus: Rapid kits help Telangana to conduct more than 10,000 tests in a single day

Hyderabad: Telangana conducted more than 10,000 tests for the first time on Friday even as the total tests done so far crossed 1.5 lakh in the State. The high number of tests was possible due to rapid antigen testing taken up in various districts. 1,278 fresh cases were detected while 8 patients have died on Friday



Of the 12,000 odd active cases, 461 patients (4 percent) are having severe symptoms while 83 percent are either mild or asymptomatic. The total deaths rose to 339 which is just one percent of the total positive cases.

Among the fresh cases, GHMC registered 762 cases while Ranga Reddy (171), Medchal (85), Sangareddy (36), Nalgonda (32), Kamareddy (23), Medak (22), Khammam (18), Mancherial (17), Mahabubnagar, Adilabad and Suryapet (14 each) Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha and her husband who both tested positive were discharged from Yashoda hospital, Secunderabad after recovering.

Govt rates not applicable to insurance policies Meanwhile, in a significant move, Telangana health department has amended its earlier order fixing treatment tariffs for general ward, ICU treatment, ICU with ventilator treatment in corporate hospitals. In a fresh order it stated that government rates are not applicable for individuals availing insurance or corporate schemes and they may be fixed as per various agreements and MoUs entered earlier.