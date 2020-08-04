Coronavirus spreads widely in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: On a single day, as many as 254 corona positive cases were reported on Tuesday in the five districts of Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal and Narayanpet of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, as per health department statistics. For the first time Palamuru region had witnessed such a huge spike in Covid-19 cases after the deadly pandemic broke into the district.



Among all regions, Jougulamba Gadwal district is witnessing second wake of coronavirus outbreak with 103 positive cases on a single day, followed by Mahabubnagar district with 63, Nagarkurnool with 52, Wanaparthy with 29 and Narayanpet district with seven cases.

The health officials said that migrant workers and others, who lost their jobs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and other major cities across the world due to corona pandemic, are returning to their hometowns, carrying the virus. From these infected people, the virus is spreading in mandal headquarters and surrounding villages in all the districts. "No one is following the precautions and Covid-19 norms despite conducting several awareness programmes in villages, due to which the virus is spreading like wildfire," stated Sudhakar Lal, DM&HO of Nagarkurnool. However, he said, as per the government directions all measures are being taken up to conduct regular rapid antigen tests on all those suspected persons and quick action is being taken to shift the infected to isolation wards and providing treatment to them.

Mahabubnagar district headquarters alone reported 43 positive cases, while Yenugonda reported eight cases, Nallabowli reported four cases and other wards reported eight cases in the district.

In Jadcherla mandal, nine new cases were reported, while Addakula reported three, Devarkadra reported two and CC Kunta, Gandeed, Nawabpet, Rajaupr, Moosapet and Bhootpur mandals reported one case each.

In Nagarkurnool district headquarters, 16 cases were reported while 12 new cases were reported in Kalwakurthy, seven new cases in Acahmpet, four in Kollapur; and Bijinepally, Tandur and Amrabad reported three cases each. Other mandals like Pentalvelli reported two, while Uppunutala and Telkapally mandals reported one case each.

In Wanaparthy district headquarters, 10 cases were reported, followed by Pebbair with five new cases. Peddamandadi, Revally and Amarachinta reported three cases, while Chinnambavi, Atmakur, Gopalpet and Pangal mandals reported one positive case each.

Narayanpet district reported seven cases and one of them expired while undergoing treatment in Raichur in Karnataka. Narayanpet headquarters reported four new cases followed by two in Makthal and one case in Utkoor mandal on Tuesday.