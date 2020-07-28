Coronavirus: Telangana Government Releases The List Of Containment Zones In Hyderabad

Containment Zones In Hyderabad: Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country. When we speak about Telangana state, the increase in positive cases has become a concern for the Government. Especially, more number of positive cases are getting listed in GHMC areas. The novel virus is now spread in all the areas of Hyderabad thus the increase of containment zones is making people go worried.

Off late, TS Government has dropped the new list of 'Containment Zones' in Hyderabad… Have a look!

• Charminar – 31 (Chandrayanagutta: 9)

• Secunderabad – 23

• Khairatabad – 14

• Sherlingampally – 10

• Kukatpally – 9

• LB Nagar – 5

• Malakpet – 6

Well, a total of 1610 positive cases are listed out in Telangana in the last 24 hours. This made the total number of cases in the state to reach 57,142. Even the death count also reached 480 with the addition of 9 people who died in the last 24 hours due to this pandemic.

But one thing which is making the Government relieve is the increase in recovery rate. A total of 803 people got discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours and thus the total count becomes 42,909.

TS Government also doled out that a total of 13,753 patients are getting treated in hospitals and 3,79,081 samples are collected till now.