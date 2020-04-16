Coronavirus: Telangana registers 50 new cases

Hyderabad: A day after having cases in single digit, Telangana on Thursday witnessed a huge rise in Coronavirus positive cases. AS many 50 new cases were registered in Telangana till 8 pm today.

According to a press release issued by Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, with the addition of 50 new cases, the total number of Coronavirus active cases in the State has increased to 494.

As many as 68 persons have been cured and discharged today. So far, 186 persons have been discharged from government and private hospitals. There was no death due to Coronavirus in Telangana for the second consecutive day today and the death toll remained 18.