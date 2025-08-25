Corporate-Level Healthcare Now in Nalgonda

In a major boost to healthcare in Nalgonda, a state-of-the-art Laparoscopic Unit was inaugurated on Monday at the Government General Hospital, Nalgonda. The unit, established under the aegis of Prateek Foundation, was formally inaugurated by Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, with Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, attending as chief guest.

Addressing medical students at a special interaction, the Minister highlighted the importance of accessible healthcare. He expressed pride in the new Laparoscopic Unit, stating that such advanced facilities are often unavailable even in some corporate hospitals. He also mentioned that State Government is dedicated to deliver corporate-level healthcare to underprivileged patients . He reiterated his long-standing efforts to develop Nalgonda’s healthcare infrastructure, including the establishment of a Government Medical College, a 40 Cr Nursing College, and systematically upgrading the District Government Hospital. He emphasized that minor surgeries will now be conducted locally, benefiting the poor through initiatives by Prateek Foundation.

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, speaking on the occasion, praised Minister Komatireddy as a dedicated and humane leader committed to the welfare of the underprivileged. He remarked on the 4K advanced technology in the newly inaugurated Laparoscopic Unit and highlighted that such high-end equipment is rare even in top corporate hospitals . Dr. Reddy also shared his vision of serving society, stating that he established AIG Hospitals, leaving behind a lucrative overseas career, to provide affordable treatment, training, and research opportunities to medical students. “I am adopting Nalgonda Medical College to ensure that students get complete access to hands-on internships and research at AIG Hospitals,” he announced.

The Minister lauded Dr. Reddy not only as a world-class doctor but also as a leading researcher, describing him as a living embodiment of divine service, whose contributions have benefited countless patients across the world. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from such leaders and pursue their goals with honesty, humility, hard work, compassion, communication, and commitment and remain grounded in service to society.

Renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. G.V. Rao who also participated in the event have appreciated the Government’s initiatives, saying that the new facilities would increase surgical capacity and greatly benefits underprivileged patients in Nalgonda and surrounding areas.

Minister Komatireddy also expressed his heartfelt thanks to Padma Vibhushan Dr. Nageshwar Reddy for visiting Nalgonda and taking the time to interact with medical students, inspiring them with his experience and vision.

The event was attended by Additional Collector (Revenue) J. Srinivas, Superintendent of Government District Hospital Arunakumari, DMHO Dr. Putla Srinivas, DCHS Matrunayak, Principal of Nalgonda Government Medical College Satyanarayana, District Library Society President Hafeez Khan, RDO Y. Ashok Reddy, Vice Principal of Medical College Radhakrishna, Deputy DMHOs, Doctors, and other officials.