Cotton Seed Samples Inspected in Bijnapally
Nagar kurnool: Agricultural authorities conducted an inspection of cotton seed samples in Bijnapally Mandal of Nagarkurnool district under the supervision of Mandal Agriculture Officer (AO) Neethi.
Speaking on the occasion, AO Neethi stated that Bt cotton seed samples were collected from Young Farmers Rural Development Society, Sri Sai Traders, and Sri Gowthami Traders in the mandal headquarters. These samples will be sent to the Seed Testing Laboratory in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad for analysis.
She warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found selling spurious seeds. She emphasized that regular inspections are being carried out to ensure that quality seeds are made available to farmers. Appropriate action will be taken based on the test results of the collected samples, she added.