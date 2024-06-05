Counting begins for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC By-Election

The process of counting of votes for the joint Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC by-election has officially commenced. The main candidates vying for the position includeRakesh Reddy from BRS, Theenmar Mallanna from the Congress party, Premender Reddy from BJP, and Ashok as an Independent candidate.

With the competition heating up between the candidates, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the graduate elections.

Interestingly, in the Lok Sabha election results announced just yesterday, the Congress and BJP emerged with an equal number of seats.