Country has witnessed phenomenal growth in Modi’s regime: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

Nalgonda: Union Minister for Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, highlighted the remarkable progress achieved across all sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure. Pandey engaged with individuals from diverse sections of society and the media during his visit to Nalgonda on Saturday as part of the Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting Modi’s governance.

In his address to the media, Pandey emphasised that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office after the 2014 elections, he efficiently addressed numerous challenges inherited from previous administrations, paving the way for the country’s advancement. He emphasised that the Modi government has recorded unprecedented achievements in various domains, focusing on good governance, upliftment of the underprivileged, national security, and comprehensive development.

Pandey elaborated on the welfare initiatives and accomplishments of the BJP-led Central government. He expressed determination to overthrow the corrupt rule of Chief Minister KCR’s family in the upcoming State elections, citing the victories in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad Assembly seats during the by-elections, as well as the second-place position secured in the Munugodu by-election. Pandey affirmed that the BJP represents a viable alternative to KCR’s BRS party. Pandey emphasised the BJP’s commitment to women’s empowerment and pledged to provide greater opportunities for women in the forthcoming Telangana elections. He highlighted the BJP’s introduction of various welfare schemes and programmes designed to preserve women’s dignity and self-respect. Additionally, Pandey clarified that leaders with an impeccable reputation will be given opportunities to contest elections.

Confident in the overwhelming support from the people, Pandey exuded optimism that lotus will bloom in both States in the upcoming Assembly and parliamentary polls.