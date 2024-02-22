Country needs leadership of Modi: Kishan

Mahbubnagar: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy making a strong appeal to the people to support BJP to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term at the Centre

He addressed a series of meetings on Wednesday, on the second day of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra of Krishnamma Cluster.

Addressing a gathering at Mahbubnagar, he said the ensuing elections are important for the country, and asked people to look at the corruption-free good governance of Modi. Also, the number of schemes rolled out for the welfare of women, farmers, SC, ST, BC and all other sections of the poor in the country. Kishan Reddy said that PM Modi has made it clear that on coming to power in the third term, he will work for “Women, Youth, Farmers and the Poor as his top priority.”

He recalled how the centre had provided Rs 100 crore for the development of Palamuru University and ensured good national highways connected with the Mahbubnaggar. He said that Palamuru has an inseparable association with the BJP from the time the people of Palamuru have defeated the Congress and TDP and voted for the BJP and the party will never forget the people of Palamuru, he said. Kishan Reddy said that the Telangana Poru Yara has once again started taking the blessings of River Krishna in Krishna village, and the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra starting from five places will be meeting people across the state. All sections of people want Modi to come back, as the Centre under his leadership addressed issues from the construction of toilets to the country going to the moon. Terming the country has been freed from the menace of terrorism and communal riots, he said, “Modi showed resilience and strength of the country with the reconstruction and inauguration of Grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, destroyed by an idiot called Babur.”

Crowds of youth and villagers accorded a grand welcome to the yatra when it reached Dhanwada town via Pedda Jetram Lingampally and Kolampally with a huge convoy.

Kishan Reddy reached Dhanwada town and addressed people, and he was welcomed by the BJYM activists at Lal Kota Cross Roads, Later, the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra of Union Minister Devarakadra town via Marical, Bunder Pally, Rakonda, and Gurakonda with a huge bike rally. Union Minister Kishan Reddy hoisted the BJP flag in Venkatagiri village of Devarakadra constituency as part of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra road show. Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra reached Kottakota town via Ammapuram and Madanapuram.