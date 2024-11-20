Country’s progress depends on women empowerment: Bhatti

Hanumakonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the country’s development depends on the empowerment of women.

Speaking at the Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsava Sabha held at the Arts College grounds in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he emphasised that the government’s ultimate goal is to turn women into successful entrepreneurs and industrialists, ultimately making them millionaires. He assured that the government would spare no expense for women’s progress, highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to the continuous development of women.

He also pointed out the special focus on Warangal’s development, noting that the government had undertaken projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in a single day, a move he described as historic. Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he lauded her revolutionary initiatives for marginalized communities. He announced plans to entrust women’s groups with the production of 4,000 MW of solar power, underscoring the government’s determination to fulfill women’s needs.

PCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud praised the government’s dedication to Warangal’s development, calling the Rs 6,000 crore allocation a record in Telangana’s history.

He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is working tirelessly with a focus on women’s welfare, ensuring the Congress government supports all sections of society.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy highlighted initiatives such as women’s empowerment centers in 22 districts, solar power plants, and insurance benefits. He mentioned the allocation of Rs 72,000 crore in the farmers’ declaration and detailed various benefits, including free bus services and health schemes.

Minister Konda Surekha described the allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for Warangal as a monumental achievement and lauded CM Revanth Reddy for his unwavering commitment to the city’s development. She criticized the previous administration for neglecting Warangal’s growth.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod emphasized that societal progress is impossible without women’s development and announced plans to hand over the operation of nearly 100 buses to women.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar disclosed plans to purchase 600 buses through women’s associations. He emphasized that the state government is taking steps to uplift women and improve their economic independence.

Significance of the Kaloji Kalakshetra inauguration

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the inauguration of Kaloji Kalakshetra, celebrating Kaloji’s inspirational ideals.

IT and Industries Minister’s Assurance

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to fulfilling its electoral guarantees despite the challenging financial situation inherited from the previous administration.

This event underscored the Congress government’s focus on women’s empowerment and holistic development, portraying its vision for a progressive and inclusive Telangana.