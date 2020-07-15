Couple attempts suicide in hotel in Hyderabad, woman dies

A couple attempted suicide in a hotel in Medipally in Hyderabad here on Tuesday midnight. While the woman died, the man undergoing treatment at a hospital. The reason for their extreme step is suspected to be of love failure.

The victims were identified as Ajay, a resident of Uppal and Sravani from Peerzadiguda.

According to the police, Ajay and Sravani went to an OYO hotel under Medipally police station limits on Tuesday night. The couple is said to have consumed a poisonous substance to end their lives. The hotel staff noticed the couple lying unconscious in the room and alerted the police.

They shifted Sravani and Ajay to a nearby hospital where the woman was declared dead. The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and registered a case. The police are investigating if the duo consumed poison else Ajay ended his life after killing Sravanti.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage of the hotel.