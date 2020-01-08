Trending :
Couple burgles businessman's house in Hyderabad

A couple, working in a businessman's house has made away with jewellery and cash from the latter's house here at Kokapet.

According to the police, the couple who hails from Nepal employed in the businessman's house for domestic help on December 27, 2019. On January 3, 2020, the couple allegedly provided food laced with sedatives to the family. When they fell unconscious, they stole the valuables and fled away.

After none of the family members responded to the businessman's call who was not at home when the incident took place, he called up a relative and asked him to check if everything was fine. The relative rushed to the house and found all the family members in an unconscious state and shifted them to a hospital.

The police registered a case and nabbed the couple who were making plans to flee to Nepal.

