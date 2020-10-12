Couple on way to their wedding killed in mishap at Yadadri

Three people died and two others were injured after a car rammed into two bikes and two cars halted at a signal in Choutuppal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday.

A couple who was heading to Kondagattu for their marriage died on the spot and another person identified as Nagaraju who suffered injuries also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A bike caught up in flames and completely gutted in the fire after the accident. The couple is a native of Mannegudem of Rangareddy district. The two injured who were undergoing treatment are said to be the kin of the couple.

The incident occurred when the car driver lost control over the vehicle which crashed into vehicles stopped at the signal.

Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada has been disrupted for some time following the accident. The police took the car driver into custody. In the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the accident took place to the brake failure of the car. An investigation is underway.