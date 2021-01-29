Court dismisses Revanth Reddy's plea to prevent ACB from hearing cash for vote case

In a blow to Congress working president Revanth Reddy, the ACB court on Friday dismissed his petition which said that the cash for vote case in which he was involved did not come under its purview.

The petition said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau is entitled to probe the corruption cases regarding state government employees only. "As I am not a government servant, the cash for vote case will not come under the purview of ACB court and only the election commission can look into it," Reddy mentioned in the petition.

However, the court rejected his petition after hearing the arguments and adjourned the matter to February 8.

The cash for vote scam was busted in 2015 by the ACB which arrested Revanth Reddy and his aides and a charge sheet was filed. Revanth Reddy was an MLA in TDP party when he offered Rs 50 lakh to the nominated MLA Stephenson to vote in support of TDP candidate Narendar Reddy in MLC elections.