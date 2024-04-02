Court postpones arguments in Kavitha case to April 4

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court has postponed to April 4 arguments on an interim bail petition filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha.

The arguments were held in the court before Justice Kaveri Baweja where senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of Kavitha. Along with interim bail, he sought regular bail since Kavitha has been supporting the inquiry; she had also informed about class IX exams of her second child.

Singhvi questioned the urgency shown by the investigating agency to arrest her? He pointed out that Kavitha’s name was not in the FIR. They arrested her based on the statement of Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Buchibabu. Later, they withdrew their statements. The court should consider this and provide bail, argued Singhvi.

The court postponed the hearing to April 4; it served notice to the investigating agency and based on its reply it would pronounce orders. The ED did not argue on Monday; it may come up on April 4. Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi liquor case, is in Tihar jail under judicial custody. She had filed a petition seeking interim bail.

Earlier, the court had accepted her requests like having home food, cloths. She had also filed a petition against the Tihar jail superintendent alleging that she was not allowed to have home food. The superintendent, however, replied that as per jail manual, home food can’t be served.