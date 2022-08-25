Court's gag order on BJP netas in Kavitha's defamation case

Hyderabad: The City Civil Court on Wednesday issued notices to the BJP leaders including MP Pravesh Varma and former MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa directing them not to make any comments against Kalvakuntla Kavitha publicly on the liquor scam.

Kavitha filed a defamation case against the BJP leaders after they alleged that the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was involved in the liquor scam in Delhi. The TRS MLC filed a case in the City Civil Court seeking an injunction order preventing the BJP leaders from making baseless allegations. She demanded an unconditional apology from the leaders for deliberately making false and baseless allegations that defame her reputation.

The 9th additional chief civil judge Hyderabad directed the BJP leaders not to make any defamatory statements against Kavitha either on print, electronic and social media or any other medium. The court has adjourned the case for next hearing on September 13.

Several TRS leaders including ministers, MLAs and others expressed solidarity with Kavitha against the false campaigns being carried out by the BJP leaders. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao strongly condemned the attack on MLC Kavitha's house by BJP leaders. Along with the minister, MLC Gangadhar Goud, Chairman of Disabled Corporation Vasudeva Reddy, TS Redco Chairman Satish Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, the TRS leader felicitated the CommonWealth Games Gold Medal champion Nikhat Zareen, who met the former at her residence on Wednesday. Nikhat recalled that it was former MP Kavitha who took her to CM KCR and got Rs 50 lakh sanctioned for her training in 2014. She also extended her gratitude to KCR for sanctioning additional Rs two crore and allotment of residential plots after winning the World championship this year. Kavitha said it was a proud moment as Nikhat, who hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, stood as the world boxing champion. "We are proud of her achievements and she is an inspiration to young athletes," said Kavitha.