COVID-19: 491 micro-containment zones identified in Telangana

As the state is witnessing a massive number of COVID-19 positive cases, the state government has identified around 491 micro-containment zones where there is intense virus spread.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and Nizamabad, around 67 micro-containment zones have been identified followed by 32 from Nirmal, 28 from Medchal, 27 Vikarabad, 25 each from Khammam and Rangareddy, 20 each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Suryapet, 18 from Mulugu, 16 from Nalgonda, 13 each from Bhadradri and Bhongir, 12 each from Mancherial and Nagarkurnool, 11 from Adilabad, 10 each from Bhuapalpally, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, 9 from Rajanna Sircilla, 8 from Gadwal, 7 each from Medak, Peddapalli and Jagtial, 4 each from Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar, 2 each from Jangaon, Wanaparthy and Kamareddy, one each from Warangal Rural and Siddipet.

Officials said that the micro-containment zones include buildings, apartments and smaller areas which have been kept under strict control.

Some of the districts which have the highest number of micro-containments zones once had zero cases in the first wave of the pandemic. Such districts include Nirmal and Yadadri districts. Except for Naranyanpet, all the remaining 32 districts have micro-containment zones now.