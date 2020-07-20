COVID-19 crisis: Hyderabad resident loses mother as hospitals deny treatment

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: A woman lost her mother after several hospitals including private and government denied the treatment in Hyderabad. The woman narrated her worst nightmare when her mother was rushed to hospital on July 14 midnight due to severe breathlessness.

"Doctors placed her on oxygen support only for a couple of hours and started pressurising us to take her away to a government facility for treatment as beds were unavailable, we pleaded with them to hold on till morning but they did not co-operate, they emotionally tricked me saying that we can only provide oxygen but she needs a ventilator, so move here soon," she rued.

The woman went on to say that they called all the hospitals in the city for bed availability, but did not find one. "My husband rushed to District Hospital, King Koti to find out if they were beds available, he was given hope by one Doctor's assistant that beds with ventilators were available. So we decided to rush my mother there in the ambulance with oxygen. We drove the ambulance like crazy maniacs to District Hospital, where we were subjected to cruelty as the admission doctor denied treatment for my mother stating comorbidities," she said.

While we are begging and pleading the doctor, my mother breathed her last in the ambulance, the woman added.

She alleged that patients with other health complications are denied access to healthcare due to the COVID crisis. "The doctors every one look up to as saviours have turned to savage devourers when I have heard more horrific tales of government facilities dumping COVID dead bodies next to patients being treated," she complained.