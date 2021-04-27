Covid-19 Pandemic Worsen The Situation Of TSRTC

Many families are facing social and economic hardships due to the coronavirus. There is a huge loss in all sectors. Against this background, the Telangana RTC had a big problem. The busses are unable to run due to heavy losses. The corona second wave affected heavily on the Greater RTC. As many as 20 lakh buses ply daily till March, but in April their number dropped to 12 lakh. People are not showing interest to travel in buses in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Of the 2,800 buses at 29 depots in the Greater Zone, only 60 per cent are on the roads.

Depot managers say passenger occupancy has fallen to 35 per cent from 55.6 per cent in March. RTC staff said that buses were plying only on busy routes in the morning and evening and there were no passengers on any of the routes after that. He said this would lead to the cancellation of bus trips on non-passenger routes.

Not only that, but analysts believe that this is unlikely to lead to a sharp rise in RTC charges. It is learned that the RTC officials who raised charges heavily before Corona are ready to raise it once again. RTC sources said that due to the corona, people are not getting on the buses properly and as a result, it is becoming difficult to pay maintenance charges and salaries of the employees. If the existing losses continue to increase, there is no other option but to increase the charges.