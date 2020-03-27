COVID-19 scare: Gram Panchayat workers perform last rites of woman in Karimnagar

In a sordid incident, gram panchayat workers performed the last rites of a woman on Friday after her relatives refused to organize the funeral due to the COVID-19 scare.

Kosari Rajavva was living alone in Nandimedaram village of Dharmaram mandal in Karimnagar after the death of her husband. On Thursday, she died due to ill health and her relatives were informed as she had no children.

The relatives who are staying at different villages refused to perform the last rites of Rajavva due to the spread of COVID-19. As none of them has come forward, the gram panchayat organized her funeral.

The workers shifted her body to a graveyard in a rickshaw used for garbage collection and performed her last rites.