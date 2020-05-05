Covid-19 zones: Tough times ahead in Warangal

Warangal: All eyes are on the State government after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced extension of lockdown till May 17. The Telangana Cabinet meeting, which is slated to be held on May 5, is to take a call on how to go about the ongoing lockdown and the way forward in terms of relaxation for some segments.



Although the Centre had announced some relaxation, including permission for local transportation, for the green and orange zones, it's going to be tough for the authorities to make it a success especially when two closely knit districts like Warangal Urban and Rural present two contrasting pictures with the former hanging in the Red Zone, the latter is sitting pretty in the Green Zone right from the day one of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic outbreak that brought the nation to a standstill.

The moot point before the two district administrations is how to handle the situation as the Rural district is with eased restrictions and the Urban district is with red zone curbs. With no Covid-19 positive cases Warangal Urban was quiet until April 3. It may be recalled here that as many as 25 persons, who attended Tablighi Jamaat were tested positive for coronavirus on that fateful day. Otherwise, by and large the situation in Urban district would have been as safe as Rural district which till date has no single case of Covid-19. With Warangal city is being the hub for all the activity and not much to demarcate between it and the habitations that come under the Rural district, the authorities will have a tough time to implement separate set of rules to both the regions. The city stretches that far that within 10-kilometer radius itself the Rural district terrain begins. The situation is similar with some parts of Jangaon district which is classified as orange zone.

Virtually, the red zoned Warangal city falls within the radius of 10 kilometers from the green and orange zones. "It's going to raise a lot of confusion among the people especially the administration will have a tough time to implement different set of rules for the different zones that are close geographically. As a result, there is a danger of undermining the very purpose of creation of zones," Dr T Seshu, Praja Vedika State Convener, told The Hans India.