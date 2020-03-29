Covid Case Count Rise Startles Telangana State

Even as governmental machinery is fully galvinised across Telangana State in the wake of spurt in the coronavirus cases, disturbing reports continue to emanate from different quarters over the lockdown measures going for a toss due to half-hearted response from the people.

Invariably, stung by the shooting number of cases, the government is flummoxed over the reports of steady rise of cases in different parts of the State.

It is no denying that bureaucracy apparatus is being put on top gear and measures scaled up to deal effectively with sprouting up of new cases.

The spin-off from the virus spread is the 'infodemic' unleashed by the social media.

There is a surfeit of information, mostly unrelated, on social media platforms that is making netizens glum over the grim projections by so-called experts.