Covid fails to dent University of Hyderabad reputation

Hyderabad: The Coronavirus pandemic has not affected the number of students applying for courses at the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The university has received a total of 62,853 applications online for the various courses for the year 2020-21.



Expressing delight over the overwhelming number of applications received, Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said, "It's gratifying to note that UoH is the preferred destination for many students seeking to pursue higher education and research. Not only have the number of applications within India increased, the number of foreign students applying has also gone up more than 20 per cent this year. The university will ensure that affordable education is made available at global standards."

The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana (28,612), followed by Kerala (7,019), Delhi (5,082), Andhra Pradesh (4,250), West Bengal (3,878) and Odisha (3,349). A total of 2,456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses. They includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 MPhil, 10 MTech and 46 PhD programmes. The entrance exams will be notified once the situation improves