Covid scare: Masks and hand sanitizers back in schools

Hyderabad: With an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, many private schools in the city have taken various safety precautions which include wearing face masks in the classrooms and using hand sanitizers.

Many private schools in the city have sent a safety advisory to parents on wearing face masks in the classrooms and using hand -sanitizers. Apart from this, a few schools have asked parents not to send their children to school if they are suffering from any health issues and this is to ensure that other students and staff do not catch the infection.

"We don’t want to create any panic among the parents once again, as in winter season fever and cold are common. So, to take safety measures we have reintroduced the practice of checking temperatures at the gate and asking students, found with high temperatures, to return home. We have planned to set up health camps in every 15 days in collaboration with Primary Health Centers," said Shiva Rama Krishna, Chairman of SRK Group of School, Bholapur.

“In the wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in several parts of India, we have sent an advisory to parents to send students to schools to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene, practicing social distancing, and enhance immunity. Apart from this even safety measures are been taken in the school buses,” said a teaching staff of a private school.

Y Shekhar Rao, president of Telangana Recognized School Management Association (TRSMA), said that already citizens are vaccinated, they are not afraid, and everyone is well aware. We continue to maintain safety protocols in schools. Regular washing of hands is mandatory in the school and also asked the students to wear masks in the classroom and also asked our teachers to sensitize students' onself-hygiene. We have planned to implement health checkups every month in all the TRSMA schools and also it will be extended to all private schools, we have planned to collaborate with the private health service provider to provide health checkups to the students.”