CP CV Anand Urges Officers to Stay Vigilant and Proactive in Maintaining Law and Order

Hyderabad: CP Mr.CV Anand visited West zone today, met officers of L&O,Traffic, SB, Taskforce to take stock of the bandobust arrangements being made in connection with the Ganesh Nimmajan, other events and Milad Un Nabhi processions to be held on 17th and 19th.

"I appeal all of you to be self-motivated, be free minded and be firm while discharging your duties." he said.

Reviewing recent past incidents, active trouble mongers - he instructed them to bind over communal rowdies and extend focus on those who are leveraging social media to spread fake news, sensitive videos.

Sri. SM Vijay Kumar IPS DCP West zone, Sri. BK Rahul Hedge IPS DCP Traffic-I and other officers were present.