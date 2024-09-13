Live
- Pawan Kalyan Praises Krishna Manineni’s Flood Relief Efforts
- Pilot killed in light plane crash in southeast Australia
- Samsung Announces Exciting Limited Period Offer on Galaxy S24 Ultra; Now Available Starting INR 109999 in India
- ‘Sudheer Babu: Most Satisfying Film’
- A September to Remember at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad
- Warivo Motor makes high-speed debut with the all-new ‘CRX’
- West Bengal Launches Women-Only Buses To Enhance Safety In North Bengal
- KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 3rd & 4th Exclusive Showrooms in Hyderabad
- Nani Begins Shooting for ‘HIT 3’
- Police Action Follows Ganesh Procession Violence In Karnataka's Nagamangala
Just In
CP CV Anand Urges Officers to Stay Vigilant and Proactive in Maintaining Law and Order
Highlights
CP Mr.CV Anand visited West zone today, met officers of L&O,Traffic, SB, Taskforce to take stock of the bandobust arrangements being made in connection with the Ganesh Nimmajan, other events and Milad Un Nabhi processions to be held on 17th and 19th.
Hyderabad: CP Mr.CV Anand visited West zone today, met officers of L&O,Traffic, SB, Taskforce to take stock of the bandobust arrangements being made in connection with the Ganesh Nimmajan, other events and Milad Un Nabhi processions to be held on 17th and 19th.
"I appeal all of you to be self-motivated, be free minded and be firm while discharging your duties." he said.
Reviewing recent past incidents, active trouble mongers - he instructed them to bind over communal rowdies and extend focus on those who are leveraging social media to spread fake news, sensitive videos.
Sri. SM Vijay Kumar IPS DCP West zone, Sri. BK Rahul Hedge IPS DCP Traffic-I and other officers were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS