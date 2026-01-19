CPI cadre from Gadwal attend CPI meeting in Khammam

Gadwal: Leadersand cadres of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from Gadwal district participated in large numbers in the CPI Centenary public meeting held in Khammam on Saturday, marking the completion of 100 years of the party’s formation.

CPI Gadwal district secretary Anjaneyulu informed that party leaders and workers from Gadwal district marched in a massive procession and traveled in vehicles from Gadwal to Khammam to attend the historic public meeting. The disciplined and enthusiastic participation of the party cadre reflected the strong organizational base and commitment of the CPI in the district.

He said that the CPI is celebrating its centenary with grand programmes in Khammam district to commemorate the sacrifices, struggles, and historic movements led by the party over the past century. He stated that the CPI has consistently stood for the rights of the poor, workers, farmers, and marginalized sections of society, and has played a key role in safeguarding democratic values in the country.

Several senior leaders and representatives of CPI-affiliated organizations participated in the programme. The CPI centenary public meeting witnessed massive participation from across Telangana, symbolizing the party’s century-long commitment to social justice, equality, and people’s movements.