CPI celebrates Left panel’s win in JNU polls

Warangal: The CPI and its subsidiary AISF celebrated the United Left Panel’s victory in the elections to the student union of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Speaking at a meeting in Hanumakonda on Monday, CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao expressed happiness over the United Left Panel’s triumph.

It may be noted here that in the results announced late on Sunday the Left panel swept the elections by winning three posts out of the four. The other post was won by the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA), supported by the Left.

Takkalapally who is also the national general secretary of the AISF said that the Left panel’s victory indicates that there was no space for the parties that thrive on communal politics. “Youth needs to gird up their loins to confront the right-wing parties promoting communal agenda,” Takkalapally said.

In a joint statement, the AIYF president and general secretary Syed Waliullah Qadri and K Dharmendra said that the students of JNU rejected the ABVP panel in the elections.

“United Left Panel’s victory indicates that people were against the despotic rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will meet the same fate in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha,” Kadri said.

The leaders greeted the newly-elected president Dhananjay of All India Students Association, vice-president Avijit Ghosh, joint secretary Mohammed

Sajid and general secretary Priyanshi Arya of Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA).