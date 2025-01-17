CPI gives call to fight against oligarchy in Trump-Modi era

Hyderabad: The CPI national secretary K Narayana has called upon all the Left parties to get united. He predicted that similar to ‘oligarchy in USA’ which was on its way to control the politics there, India’s top businesses companies like Adani group would become much stronger through corrupt practices.

In a media statement on Thursday, Narayana felt that the global companies run by Elon Musk and Adani Group would not only join hands but also bolster the position of Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively in USA and India. He was referring to the farewell address of outgoing US president Joe Biden in which he warned American citizens of ‘oligarchy taking shape in USA’ and possible ‘dangerous concentration of power’ among a wealthy few. He said Hindenburg Research which has exposed Adani Group had announced shutting down its operations, which gives clear indication that these multinational companies were joining hands. “There is no doubt that these companies would draw complete political support from Trump in the USA and Modi in India,” he pointed out.

The CPI leader held that once Trump takes office, the corruption charges against Adani Group levelled in the USA would be dropped. Blaming former AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy for signing Power Purchase Agreements at exorbitant prices with Adani Group, he felt that because of Jagan's corruption, people of AP were enduring a financial burden of Rs 2 lakh crore. Narayana urged his counterparts heading Left parties to stay united, as ‘looters’ were getting united to prey on people.