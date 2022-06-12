CPI hails KCR's move to float new party

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary K Narayana on Saturday welcomed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to focus on national politics and float a new political party at the national level against BJP.

In a video released to the media on Saturday, Narayana said that it would be better for him to move to Delhi soon and start operations. However, he said that Rao should have a clear stance on political goals. He said the BJP government in power at the Center was very vicious and needed to be more careful in the coming days, including the Presidential elections.

Narayana said that there should be one candidate from the opposition parties for the election of the President. Stating that the Congress party was already talking to the opposition parties on the issue, Chandrashekar Rao was also in talks with the leaders of various parties, there is a need for all to come together and make political moves to strengthen the anti-BJP forces. If this doesn't happen then there would be no benefit from this.

The CPI leader said that Rao had not yet spoken to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He should take his good friend along, said Narayana. He said all the opposition alliances should meet in the coming days and good results would come if all the oppositions field a joint candidate instead of separately in the presidential election.