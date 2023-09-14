Live
CPI Narayana pays tribute to Shoyabullah Khan, demands his name to Telangana Press Academy
Highlights
CPI national secretary Narayana paid tribute to Shoyabullah Khan's picture near YMCA signal and called for the Telangana Press Academy to be named after Shoyabullah Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, Narayana criticized the Telangana government for not recognising the Telangana peasant armed struggle and the fighters who participated in it.
Narayana demanded that the Telangana government organize peasant armed struggle weeks, similar to the initiatives taken by the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to officially recognise the peasant armed struggle.
