'CPI supports TRS to defeat BJP's nefarious designs'

Mahbubnagar/Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India State leaders have pledged support to the TRS party in the upcoming bi-elections in Munugodu constituency of Nalgonda district and want to defeat the BJP's nefarious designs to wrest power by creating unnecessary political void and forcing artificial elections on the people of Munugodu, said M Bala Narasimha, CPI state secretary on Sunday.

While taking part as the chief guest in the 22nd district 'Mahabsabhalu' of CPI in Mahbubnagar, Bala Narasimha said that BJP with its arrogance of power and money is trying to destabilise each and every political party in the country and wants to wrest power in a shortcut way by buying the MLAs and by creating an environment of fear among the political leaders in the form of issuing ED and CBI notices to them.

"The BJP in this country is completely ruining the democratic spirit and constitutional values and is resorting to destabilize each and every government in the states and political parties by illegally buying the MLAs. In view of this, the CPI party has decided to support the TRS party despite having differences with the state government in regards to its some of the anti-people's policies. As a special case we have decided to go with the TRS party to support it politically in Munugodu, however, at the same time we will not desist from raising our voice against the State government for its wrong policies," said Bala Narasimha.

Earlier, the CPI district 'Mahasabhalu' began on a grand note in Mahbubnagar district. On the occasion, the CPI activists from different parts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar took out a rally with activists and Prajanatyamanali artistes. The rally that started from the CPI district office, went along the Telangana junction to Ambedkar circle up to Zillah Parishad grounds. Later the CPI leaders hoisted the CPI party's 'Red Flag' on the premises Comrade M.B Krishnaiah i.e at Royal Function Hall in the distirct.

While speaking on the occasion, Bala Narasimha alleged that the BJP government has completely failed the country on economic grounds. The central government while not taking any steps to increase the per capita income of the people in the country has raised the taxes indiscriminately and also has increased the prices of each and every commodity and burdened the common people in this country.