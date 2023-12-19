CPI to contest in a Lok Sabha seat in TS, even if it means going all alone

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: While making it clear that CPI will be contesting one seat each in both Telugu States, the party leadership has cautioned its INDIA ally Congress party from making ‘unilateral decisions’. Expressing criticism over the way Congress’s ‘conduct’ in seat-sharing with Left party allies in the State, the CPI leadership pointed out that the Congress’s failure to take into confidence the INDIA allies has cost the party dearly in the recently held Assembly polls in five States.
Speaking to media persons at Makhdoom Bhavan party’s national secretary K Narayana informed that the CPI at its Central Committee meeting has decided to field candidates in a maximum number of constituencies across the country.
He cautioned the Congress that it will be mutually beneficial if it comes to terms with realities and provides good scope for CPI to contest, lest CPI changes its mind and decides to go along with other Left, democratic, and liberal parties. “It is not fair that the Congress which claims to be part of INDIA block and claims of cementing the alliance is completely undermining the partners when it comes to seat sharing,” felt Narayana.